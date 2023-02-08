Andrew Raymon is the West Orange HS Sports Media ‘Scholar Athlete of the Week’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Andrew Raymon is a senior at West Orange High School and has been selected as the West Orange High School Sports Media “Scholar Athlete of the Week.”

Andrew is being recognized for his exceptional athletic and academic achievements. He is a two-sport varsity star in ice hockey and golf, while also maintaining a 4.3 GPA. Andrew is also involved in several organizations, including Mountaineer Mentors, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Societies, and is a youth hockey coach. He plans to study finance in college.

The “Student Scholar Athlete of the Week” program features a different varsity athlete every week and is sponsored by a local business. The goal of the program is to showcase the importance of balancing academics and athletics and to inspire other students to strive for success in both areas.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media