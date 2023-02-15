WEST ORANGE, NJ — Anna Deer is the West Orange Sports Media Association’s Scholar Athlete of the Week! Anna is a quadruple threat, excelling in soccer, basketball, softball and academics. She is a true representation of what it means to balance both sports and academics.

Anna’s academic achievements are equally impressive, boasting a GPA of 4.622. She is a member of the Math, English, Italian, and National honors societies, as well as The Play Unified and Italian clubs. Her dedication to her studies and extracurricular activities has certainly paid off, as she has been selected to represent West Orange at The National Girls and Women in Sports Day for New Jersey.

This recognition is well-deserved and is a testament to Anna’s hard work and commitment to both her athletic and academic pursuits. It is inspiring to see young athletes like Anna balancing their passions and succeeding in multiple areas.

Anna is still deciding where she will attend college and plans to study criminal psychology.

The “Student Scholar Athlete of the Week” program aims to highlight the importance of balancing academics and athletics and to motivate other students to strive for success in both areas.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange Sports Media Association