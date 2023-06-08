Breanna Smith is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the world of high school sports, there are exceptional individuals who not only excel on the field but also make a profound impact off it. This week, the West Orange High School Sports Media Association is thrilled to introduce its latest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Breanna Smith, a remarkable 10th-grader who has been leaving her mark in flag football’s inaugural year while maintaining an impressive 4.36 grade-point average..

“Breanna’s commitment, passion and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to us all,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA. “On the field, Breanna has become a force to be reckoned with. During the inaugural year of flag football at West Orange High School, she has already emerged as a standout player, showcasing exceptional talent, sportsmanship and leadership. Her relentless drive to succeed and her ability to motivate her teammates have been instrumental in the team’s success.

“Breanna’s accomplishments go far beyond the football field. Off the field, she has proven herself to be an outstanding student and a compassionate member of her community. Maintaining a stellar 4.36 GPA is no easy feat, but Breanna has demonstrated that academic excellence is a priority in her life. Her commitment to her studies reflects her discipline, perseverance and strong work ethic. It is a testament to her character and the level of dedication she brings to everything she takes on.

“Beyond her academic achievements, Breanna is an active volunteer in the community, dedicating her time to serving the less fortunate, particularly by volunteering to feed the homeless. Additionally, her involvement in extracurricular activities such as playing the piano and swimming demonstrates her well-roundedness and ability to pursue her passions beyond academia and sports. Breanna hopes to study neuroscience and pursue her dream of unraveling the mysteries of the human brain. Her fascination with the subject, coupled with her determination and intellectual curiosity, positions her as a future trailblazer in the field.”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association