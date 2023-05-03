Brian Monteverdi named new Seton Hall Prep ice hockey head coach

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Brian Monteverdi, a Seton Hall Prep graduate, Class of 1984, was hired on Thursday, April 20 as Seton Hall Prep’s new head ice hockey coach, Director of Athletics Larry Baggitt announced. Monteverdi returns home to his alma mater as current head coach of the North Jersey Avalanche, a youth club based in Hackensack.

The former Niagara University captain also served as head coach of Bergen Catholic from 2013-2017, where he was named Bergen County Association Coach of the Year in 2015 as his Crusaders reached the Gordon Cup final. Monteverdi also launched East Coast Hockey Academy in 2012 to develop the hockey skill sets of young athletes.

“As an alumnus of Seton Hall Prep, I am honored to be back coaching the hockey team,” Monteverdi said. “I look forward to the challenge ahead of competing for the top spot in New Jersey high school hockey.”

“We are proud to select Brian Monteverdi as head coach after interviewing an incredible pool of qualified candidates,” commented SHP Director of Athletics Larry Baggitt. “Brian is an accomplished hockey coach, strong leader, and faithful alumnus. His vision for the program aligns with Seton Hall Prep’s goals and values, and I look forward to supporting Coach Monteverdi and our boys in their quest for success.”

“After interviewing several qualified candidates to lead our esteemed hockey program, it became clear what a desirable position this is in the high school hockey landscape,” stated Headmaster Michael G. Gallo. “Brian bleeds blue and I am confident that our alumni and SHP community will be proud of the product he puts on the ice as we compete for Gordon Conference and NJSIAA state titles.”

Coach Monteverdi looks to build his staff over the coming weeks, and has already secured the services of long-time SHP assistant Kevin Crane.

Monteverdi continued his academic and athletic career at Niagara University where he received a bachelor of science degree in business management in 1988. His 1982-83 Pirate team was inducted into the Seton Hall Prep Hall of Fame in 2008. He and his wife Barbara have two children, Shay and Camren, and live in Park Ridge.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics