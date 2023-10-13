Cameron Morgan is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the halls of West Orange High School, where excellence is a tradition, one senior has truly stood out since transferring to the school just two years ago. Meet senior Cameron Morgan, a young man whose dedication to academics and proficiency on the soccer field have earned him the prestigious title of the West Orange High School Sports Media Association’s “Scholar Athlete of the Week.”

“Cameron is not your average high school student-athlete,” according to a statement by the WOHSSMA. “With a remarkable 3.8 GPA (grade-point average), he effortlessly juggles the demands of the classroom and the soccer field. As a center back on the boys varsity soccer team, he has been a vital force in their success, serving as a two-year varsity starter and team captain. playing a pivotal role in securing their sectional championship during the 2022 season. His leadership, work ethic and sportsmanship have set an example for his teammates and have played a pivotal role in the team’s achievements.

“His dedication to the game is undeniable. Whether it’s making crucial tackles on the field or mentoring younger players, Cameron’s passion for soccer shines through in every aspect of his involvement with the sport. His coaches describe him as a player who leads by example, demonstrating a commitment to hard work and perseverance that inspires his fellow athletes.

“While Cameron’s contributions to the soccer team are impressive, his impact extends far beyond the confines of the playing field. He has dedicated over 100 hours to community service, a testament to his commitment to giving back. His involvement in extracurricular activities like FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), the UBS Financial Workshop, a 15-week RBS pre-college business class, and a real estate mentorship program that demonstrates his diverse interests and his determination to broaden his horizons. Cameron’s commitment to community service and his active involvement in various extracurriculars showcase his well-rounded nature. It’s not just about excelling in one area; it’s about being a versatile individual who can make a difference in various aspects of life.

“As he approaches graduation, Cameron has his sights set on some of the nation’s most prestigious universities, including Fordham, Rutgers, the University of Maryland and St. John’s. His academic and athletic achievements, as well as his involvement in community service and extracurriculars, make him a strong candidate for admission to these institutions. With his dedication, work ethic and passion for both academics and soccer, there is no doubt Cameron will continue to excel in all his endeavors. His journey is a testament to the idea that hard work, determination, and a commitment to one’s community can lead to success both on and off the field.

“Congratulations, Cameron! You are not only our ‘Scholar Athlete of the Week’ but a shining example of what it means to be a well-rounded, dedicated and ambitious student-athlete. Your journey inspires us all and we look forward to seeing your continued success in the years to come.”