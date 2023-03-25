Cara Baluzy is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Cara Baluzy is the West Orange High School Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Baluzy, a senior, has been an outstanding member of the varsity cheerleading team for the past two years, serving as captain this year. Her leadership skills, dedication and hard work have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success.

Baluzy boasts an impressive 4.0 grade-point average. She is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities, including serving as Class Council President, a member of the Junior Spokesmen of America, Mountaineer Mentors, and WOHS Sports Media Association. Her commitment to academic excellence and involvement in extracurricular activities have made her a role model for her peers.

Baluzy’s success on and off the field is a testament to her dedication and hard work, according to the WOHSSMA. “She has set a high bar for herself, and her achievements speak to her character and determination,” according to the WOHSSMA in a statement. “As she plans to attend college to study business and minor in political policies, we have no doubt that she will continue to excel and make us proud. We’re honored to recognize Cara as our Scholar Athlete of the Week, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association