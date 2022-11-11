Champions! West Orange HS football team captures first state sectional title, defeats Phillipsburg to win North 2, Group 5 sectional crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football program has been in existence for a long time.

The Mountaineers can finally say they are state sectional champions!

Playing in their first-ever state sectional championship game, the sixth-seeded Mountaineers defeated top-seeded and previously-undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state final on Thursday night, Nov. 10, at Phillipsburg.

The Mountaineers, under fourth-year head coach Darnell Grant, improved to 8-3 this season. Phillipsburg, which has won eight sectional titles and appeared in its 16th sectional final, ended the season at 10-1. Phillipsburg was ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

West Orange jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Senior wide receiver and University of Illinois commit Saboor Karriem caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Amir Stewart to open the scoring. Stewart ran for a 2-yard touchdown later in the quarter. Senior Sam Godinez kicked the extra points.

After Phillipsburg scored a touchdown to cut it to 14-7 in the second quarter, junior running back Adonis White ran for a 5-yard touchdown, and Godinez kicked the extra point, to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 21-7 at halftime.

Senior defensive back Jarvis Jones returned an interception for a touchdown 18 yards in the fourth quarter to seal the sectional title victory.

Stewart completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Karriem finished with nine catches for 112 yards and the touchdown, and Jones had three catches for 28 yards.

White rushed for 157 yards on 12 carries. Rayel Hunter carried 10 times for 30 yards.

Defensively, senior lineman Jhensen Touze and Jones each had 12 tackles. Touze had four tackles for loss and Jones had five tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Al-Jahmir Henderson and junior defensive back Myles Snead each had eight tackles. Senior lineman and Georgia Tech commit Gensly Auguste had seven tackles, and sophomore linebacker Chris Barrino had six tackles.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, but was rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the forecasted inclement weather.

The Mountaineers will face the North 1 champion in the Group 5 state semifinals. In the North 1 final, top-seeded Passaic Tech was scheduled to host No. 2 seed Union City on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m.

West Orange has won three playoff games all on the road. In the quarterfinals, they defeated No. 3 seed Watchung Hills, 18-10, on Friday, Oct. 29. West Orange defeated second-seeded Ridgewood, 34-31, in overtime in the semifinals on Karriem’s 10-yard TD catch from Stewart to end the game.

This year, the state playoffs will have Group state champions for the first time ever. The current state playoffs began in 1974 and had only crowned sectional champions for the public schools. In 2018, the state playoffs added an extra round and Group regional finals were held.