Columbia HS track star Madison Stevens caps fine career, earns another Meet of Champions medal

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School’s Madison Stevens, Gianna Green, Zhamir Rowan and Jalele Williams gave fine efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state track and field Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken. The four athletes were the lone qualifiers for CHS at the meet.

Stevens, a senior, earned the third-place place out of 27 competitors in the girls shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 1 ¾ inches. Jessica Oji, of Livingston High School, won the event at 48-3 ½ and Layla Giordano, of Northern Valley-Old Tappan, was second at 46-4 ¾.

Green, a senior, finished in a three-way tie for 16th place in the girls high jump at 5-2.

Rowan earned the fifth-place medal out of 28 competitors in the boys long jump with a leap of 22-10. Williams also competed in the same event, finishing in 21st place at 20-10 ¾.

Those were the four athletes’ only events in the meet.

Stevens had an amazing career, solidifying herself as one of the top throwers in CHS track and field history. She took second place in the shot put in both her sophomore and junior seasons at the spring Meet of Champions.

In her sophomore year, Stevens won the shot put title at the state indoor Meet of Champions during the winter season at 43-1.In her junior year, she took second place in the shot put, behind Oji, at the state indoor Meet of Champions. This past winter at the Meet of Champions, she took 15th place.

Stevens will continue her career at Rutgers University on an athletic scholarship.

CHS athletes also traveled cross-country to Eugene, Oregon, to participate in the Nike Outdoor Nationals. The girls 4×100-meter relay team earned the sixth-place medal in the Emerging Elite Division on Saturday, June 15, the fourth and final day of the meet.The runners were freshmen Kuylyn Latney, sophomores Sara Marley and Anna Cooper, and Green.

Meanwhile, Williams participated in the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday to Sunday, June 13-16. He took fourth place in the freshman long jump.

