Corbin Raston, girls 4×100 relay lead West Orange HS track at Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School freshman Corbin Raston placed sixth in the 100-meter dash finals and the WOHS girls 4×100-meter relay team took seventh place at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assoctionat’s track and field Meet of Champions on Thursday, June 15, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Raston took sixth place out of 15 runners in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 12.19 seconds. She then took sixth place in the finals in 12.30.

The 4×100-meter relay clocked 48.60 seconds to take seventh place in the finals..

Kaia Alcime and the girls 4×400-meter relay were the other competitors at the Meet of Champions. Alcime, a sophomore, took 22nd place in the girls 400-meter hurdles finals in 1 minute, 7.48 seconds. The 4×400-meter relay took 14th place in 4:00.65 in the finals.