Corbin Raston leads West Orange HS girls indoor track team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School indoor track and field teams competed in the Coach Saint Invitational on Dec. 15 at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City.

On the girls side, sophomore Corbin Raston took second place in the 400-meter dash in 59.91 seconds. The 4×200-meter relay team took fifth place in 1 minute, 50.68 seconds. Junior Anisha Ellis took seventh place in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. Sophomore Ava Neretic took eighth place in the one-mile run in 5:37.78.

On the boys side, the 4×800-meter relay team took first place in 8:31.04.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Track and Field