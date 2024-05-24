Corbin Raston sprints to wins, leads West Orange HS girls track team at Essex County Championships

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Corbin Raston proved to be the best sprinter in Essex County.

The sophomore won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash to lead the West Orange High School girls track and field team at the Essex County Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Raston clocked 11.80 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 24.51 in the 200-meter dash and 58.21 in the 400-meter dash.

The WOHS girls team had other top-six finishes.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:59.79.

Senior Atiyya Simmons took fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 26.09.

Sophomore Ava Neretic took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 44.72 seconds.

Junior Anisha Ellis took fourth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.

Junior Tayla Wilson took fifth place in the long jump at 17 feet, ½ inch.

Wilson took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.40.

Neretic took sixth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:23.08 seconds.

Junior Kaia Alcime took sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.06.

In addition, Alcime took eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.02 and freshman Chase Jones took eighth place in the girls triple jump at 33-2 ½.

The following are the top-six finishes for the WOHS boys:

In the 800-meter run, junior Andres Acosta took first place in 1:54.50, junior Lyfe Smith took third place in 1:56.30 and junior Cooper Harwood took sixth place in 1:57.92.

In the 1,600-meter run, senior Henry Pfeifer took second place in 4:30.76 and Smith took fourth place in 4:34.80.

Pfeifer took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:00.72.

Senior Chaas McCoy took fifth place in the high jump at 5-10.

Nathaniel Smith took fifth place in the pole vault at 10-6.

Junior Ethan Sampson took sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.31.

Other notable performers for the boys were junior Gideon Griffin, sophomore Ciaran Brosnan, senior Adonis White, senior Erick Lopez and freshman Clavens Pierre.

Gideon took eighth place in 50.25 and Brosnan took 10th place in 50.40 in the 400-meter dash.

White took eighth place in the long jump at 20-8. Lopez took eighth place in the pole vault at 9-6.

Pierre took 10th place in the javelin at 134-3.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association