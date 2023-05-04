Curtis Battle III is West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Curtis Battle III is the latest West Orange High School Sports Media Association’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

As a three-year varsity baseball player, Battle has made a name for himself as a skilled shortstop, contributing greatly to the team’s success.

In addition to his success on the field, Battle has also excelled in the classroom. His current grade-point average is an impressive 3.6, which demonstrates his dedication to both academics and athletics. “Curtis understands the importance of maintaining a balance between his studies and his sport, and he has managed to do so with ease,” according to a statement by the WOHS Sports Media Association. “Curtis is also heavily involved in various extracurricular activities. He practices karate, enjoys weightlifting, and loves to go fishing whenever he gets the chance. These hobbies have not only helped him to stay active and healthy but have also taught him important life skills such as discipline and focus. Battle is an excellent example of what it means to be a Scholar Athlete. His hard work, determination, and dedication to both his academics and athletics make him a role model for his peers and a deserving recipient of this honor. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and have no doubt that he will continue to excel both on and off the field.”

Battle plans to attend Bloomfield College of Montclair State University to play baseball and major in business management.