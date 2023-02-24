Donaldson earns honor, SHP track team shines at Millrose and wins Non-Public A title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team had a phenomenal week both on and off the track.

First, senior Xavier Donaldson was named Milesplit National Boys Performer Of The Week for Feb. 6-12. The Princeton signee captured the honor behind an impressive 300-meter run showing at the Purple Champions High School Invitational. His winning time of 33.37 also made for a new U.S. No. 1 mark in the event at the time. He would go on to win the 200-meter run in 21.90.

The next major feat was at the 115th Millrose Games which was held at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York City. The Pirates burned a meet record of 3 minutes, 15.73 seconds to win the Private School 4×400-meter relay – the second fastest time in New Jersey state indoor history. The splits for Seton Hall Prep’s all-senior lineup were 47.8 for Ryan Matulonis, 50.8 for Russell Webb, 48.6 for Nick DeVita, and 48.3 for Donaldson.

For the final feat, they traveled to The Bubble at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River where the Pirates captured their first New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A indoor title since 1980 with 83 points.

The top SHP place-finishers were: