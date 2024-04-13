Dunn brothers impress for Seton Hall Prep track at Penn Relays Qualifier

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team participated in the Penn Relays Qualifier last week at Christian Brothers Academy’s Dr. George Sheehan Track & Field Complex in Lincroft. 

In the discus, senior Brandon Dunn threw a school-record 159 feet, 2 inches and finished in second place. His brother, senior Tyler Dunn, threw 144-9 for a sixth-place finish. 

In the shot put, Tyler Dunn finished in fifth place with a throw of 52-10, while Brandon Dunn threw 52-8 for a sixth-place finish. 

The Penn Relays will announce the qualifiers at a later date.

 

  

