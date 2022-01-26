East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team defeats West Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Nahum Lewis had 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and junior Ebrahim Kaba had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 67-53 win over West Orange at the annual Martin Luther King Showcase hosted by Orange High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Sophomore Eugene Byass had 9 points and four rebounds, and senior Kaleb Harmon had 7 points and three rebounds.

Lewis scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Kaba had 9 points, to lead the Jaguars to a 54-38 home win over Montclair on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Harmon had 7 points and 10 rebounds; Byass had 6 points, eight assists and four rebounds; and freshman Letrell Duncan had 6 points.

EOCHS fell to Newark West Side, 63-54, on Thursday, Jan. 20. Lewis had 14 points and five rebounds, Duncan had 11 points, and Harmon had 10 points.

The Jaguars lost to Montclair Immaculate Conception, 49-45, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Harmon had 13 points and six rebounds, Lewis had 12 points and five rebounds, Kaba had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Byass had 9 points. The Jaguars moved to a 6-3 overall record.