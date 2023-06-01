Elijah Pean is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association is thrilled to introduce its latest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Elijah Pean.

“Elijah is a shining example of excellence both on and off the field, demonstrating remarkable dedication to his sports, academics, and community involvement,” according to a statement from the WOHS Sports Media Association. “As a multi-talented athlete, Elijah participates in both football and boys lacrosse, showcasing his versatility and commitment to athletic achievement. His determination and passion have earned him a well-deserved place in the High School Varsity Program for two years, where he has consistently showcased his skills and contributed to the success of his teams.

“Beyond his athletic excellence, Elijah shines academically as well, maintaining an impressive weighted GPA of 3.6. His commitment to balancing sports and academics serves as an inspiration to his peers, demonstrating the importance of striving for excellence in all areas of life.

“Elijah’s accomplishments extend far beyond the sports field and classroom. He is an active member of the Black Student Union, where he advocates for diversity, inclusion, and equality. Additionally, Elijah volunteers his time at the Boys and Girls Club, making a positive impact on the lives of young individuals in the community. He’s also a coach for the NJ Bulldogs football team in south NJ, showcasing his leadership skills and nurturing the potential of aspiring athletes.

“Looking ahead, Elijah’s post-graduate plans include playing football at Post University, where he will undoubtedly continue to excel both academically and athletically. We have no doubt that Elijah’s commitment, discipline, and determination will lead him to even greater achievements in his collegiate career. Join us in celebrating Elijah Pean and his extraordinary accomplishments on and off the field! His commitment to excellence, community involvement, and leadership serves as an inspiration to all.”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association