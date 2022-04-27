Essex County Tournament girls lacrosse bracket

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — West Essex Regional High School received the No. 1 seed in the girls lacrosse Essex County Tournament.

Montclair is the No. 2 seed. Caldwell is the No. 3 seed and Glen Ridge is the No. 4 seed.

Among the other teams in the Worrall Media area, Columbia is the No. 9 seed and West Orange is the No. 12 seed.

The first round will be played on or by Saturday, April 30. The quarterfinals will be played on or by Monday, May 2, at the higher-seeded teams. The semifinals will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at the higher-seeded teams. The final is Saturday, May 7, at Verona at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to see the tournament bracket.