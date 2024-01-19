Former Seton Hall Prep basketball coach Bob Farrell receives Morgan Wootten award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Former Seton Hall Prep basketball coach Bob Farrell has earned many honors over his outstanding 34-year career.

On Saturday night, Jan. 13, at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, he was presented with the prestigious Morgan Wootten Lifetime Achievement Award during the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

This award recognizes individuals who have left an indelible mark on the game of basketball. The monumental impact that he has left on the lives of countless athletes and his enduring commitment to the principles of sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork make him a worthy recipient of this esteemed honor. His influence extends far beyond the basketball court. His leadership and mentorship have undoubtedly shaped the character and aspirations of those he has had the privilege to guide. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes, coaches and enthusiasts who look up to him as a beacon of excellence.

Farrell compiled a record of 777-169 (.821 winning percentage) during his long and successful career, including winning two New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament of Champions titles and 12 Parochial “A” state titles. His teams also captured 10 Essex County Tournament titles, 24 Iron Hills Conference–Iron Division titles and two Super Essex Conference–American Division titles.

When hearing that he earned the honor, Farrell said, “It is something that came out of nowhere and I am extremely thrilled with the fact they have selected me for such a great honor. I have been off the radar for a number of years, and I like that, but who would not want to be back on the radar to receive such a special award like this. I am flabbergasted to be included with so many other great names in high school coaching, and it is just an incredible feeling right now. I have been blessed to have been around so many great students, great assistant coaches, faculty members and administrators here at Seton Hall Prep. They were always very supportive and appreciated what I did for the school. There are just so many memories that resurface now, I will certainly cherish this award for the rest of my life.”

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep