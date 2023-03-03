Four SHP wrestlers excel at Region 3, head to state tourney in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team featured four wrestlers who finished in the top four of their respective weight classes at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.

As a result, those four wrestlers will travel down the Garden State Parkway to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this Thursday through Saturday, March 2-4, at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state tournament. The top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments earned state tournament berths.

At the region tournament, SHP sophomore Anthony Pellegrino (19-3 record) took fourth place in the 106-pound weight class after he dropped a 10-6 decision to Nick DiFrancescantonio of Hanover Park. Pellegrino said, “It feels great to qualify for Atlantic City. It is also a big accomplishment for me because I did not get out of the district last year.”

Junior Logan Brzozowski (32-5 record) pinned Rafe Fonte of West Morris Mendham in 2 minutes, 43 seconds to finish in third place at the 113-pound class. Brzozowski said, “I am not done yet. I am having fun and no stress. In Atlantic City, it is just another match and I am not nervous.”

Senior Stephen O’Neil Jr. (12-6 record) took second place at the 150-pound class after losing by major decision to Cross Wasilewski of Delbarton 18-5. O’Neil said, “I really like the way I am competing right now. I like being in a big match under the lights. I am preparing for Atlantic City and more loose this time around.”

Freshman Rocco Salerno (31-5 record) took third place at the 215-pound class after he decisioned Tommy Borgia of West Morris Central 9-4. Salerno said, “It feels great to make it to Atlantic City. I have put in a lot of work in the wrestling room every day and now it is paying off. I am really looking forward to it.”

The following SHP wrestlers finished in fifth place:

Junior Carlo VanVolkenburgh, 126-pound class, 27-11 record.

Sophomore Nicholas Orejola, 144-pound class, 22-8 record.

Senior Anthony Cerreto, 175-pound class, 27-9 record.

If any of the top-four finishers in their weight class can’t make it to Atlantic City, those aforementioned SHP wrestlers will replace them.

SHP head coach Lou Mascola, who is in third year at the helm, commented on his team’s performance in the region tournament. “Our guys who are headed to the big show are ready to go. I am proud of the way our team performed over the weekend. We had some tough losses and some gritty wins, and we faced some of the best guys in the state and the country.”