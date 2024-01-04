Freshman Ryan Murray’s 2 goals lead Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team in victory

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-2 record two weeks ago to move its record to 3-3 on the season.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the Pirates hosted St. Joseph (Montvale) at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and defeated the Green Knights, 4-2.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, senior Nicholas Schneider tied the score off of a scramble in front on assists by junior Andrew Tralongo and senior Christopher McIntyre with 7:16 left.

McIntyre gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead on a high shot in between the circles on an assist by Schneider with 2:39 left. In the second period, freshman Ryan Murray scored on a shot from the left circle on an assist by Tralongo just 1:02 into the period to give Seton Hall a 3-1 lead.

After St. Joe’s cut the Pirate lead to 3-2, Murray scored his second goal of the game on a tip-in on assists by sophomore John Renzullo and junior Matthew Smith. Junior goalie Colin Burke had 22 saves.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Pirates traveled to the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to take on St. Augustine. In a tough battle, the Pirates lost, 4-2.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, junior Harrison Kloss scored on assists by Renzullo and Smith to cut the Hermits lead to 2-1 just 1:44 in the period. Senior Dhruv Thakare scored on assists by junior Aidan Kelleher and senior Hudson Rocheville with 6:43 left to tie the score at 2-2. St. Augustine scored the go-ahead goal just 3:00 later and added an empty-net goal with :01.3 left in the third period.

The following afternoon, Seton Hall traveled to Lisa McGraw Skating Rink in Princeton to take on Princeton Day School. This was a real tough loss for the Pirates as they dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Panthers.

McIntyre opened the scoring with 10:45 left in the first period on assists by Schneider and Tralongo.

Princeton Day scored later in the first period and early in the third period to take a 2-1 lead. Murray tied the score with just :09 left on an assist by Schneider. Princeton Day won with 2:12 left in overtime. Junior Luke Ench made 23 saves in his first varsity start of his career.

The Pirates were scheduled to host The Hun School on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Codey Arena, after press time.

Here are upcoming SHP games: