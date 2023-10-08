Gabriella Pineda is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After a crazy 16-week run last year, the West Orange High School Sports Media Association’s “Scholar Athlete of the Week” program is back.

WOHSSMA is thrilled to kick off the new school year by introducing its first honoree, senior Gabriella Pineda.

“Gabby is not just your average student-athlete; she’s a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the volleyball court,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA. “As a three-year varsity volleyball player, Gabby doesn’t just play the game; she leads the charge as the team’s captain. What makes her achievements even more remarkable is the fact that her freshman season was abruptly canceled due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, Gabby has amassed an astonishing 310 career kills and counting.

“Gabby’s excellence isn’t confined to athletics alone. In the classroom, she maintains a 3.8 GPA, showcasing her commitment to academic excellence. Beyond her studies and volleyball, she actively contributes to her school community. Gabby is a dedicated member of the Sports Medicine Club, where she undoubtedly applies the same determination and discipline that she brings to the volleyball court. Her passion for volleyball doesn’t stop when the season ends. Gabby is committed to her growth year-round, participating in club volleyball. She also volunteers with The West Orange Junior Wrestling Club.

“Looking ahead to life beyond high school, Gabby plans to pursue a pre-med education, showing that her drive for excellence extends to her future career goals. And, of course, she intends to keep the volleyballs flying as she continues to fuel her passion for the sport at the college level. Gabby’s dedication, resilience and commitment to her education and her sport make her a role model for all aspiring student-athletes. We look forward to celebrating more remarkable individuals like Gabby in the weeks to come, as we continue to highlight the outstanding achievements of our student-athletes. Stay tuned for more inspiring stories from the world of West Orange High School sports and academics!”

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS Sports Media Association