Golda Och Academy boys basketball team competes against Cedar Grove

Golda Och’s Alec Stein lays up a shot against Cedar Grove.
Daniel Schiffman drives past a Cedar Grove player.
Ari Jacobs dribbles along the baseline and passes the ball to a teammate during the game at Cedar Grove.
Ari Komorovski dribbles the ball while being guarded by Cedar Grove players.
Noam Waknin brings up the ball upcourt. against Cedar Grove
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys basketball team visited Cedar Grove High School on Thursday, Jan. 12. Cedar Grove won 33-19.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano
Golda Och Academy boys basketball