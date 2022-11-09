Golda Och Academy boys compete at state prep cross-country meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Prep State Championships on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Blair Academy in Blairstown, in Warren County. GOA finished with 180 points, seventh out of nine schools in the varsity B race, its best finish in years.

Daniel Schiffman led the Roadrunners, coming in 20th out of 60 runners in 19:18. Alex Lefkowitz placed 35th in 20:10, Jesse Schiffman finished in 37th place in 20:12, Joey Askin came in 40th place with a 20:21 time, Ari Jacobs finished in 48th place in 21:16, Daniel Shapiro ran 28:57 in 60th place. This was a 5-kilometer course on the campus of Blair Academy.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano