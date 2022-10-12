Golda Och Academy boys cross-country enjoys victories in SEC’s final week of dual meets

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team ran in the final week of Super Essex Conference dual meets on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park.

Daniel Schiffman led the Roadrunners in 19:28.6, 11th overall of 78 finishers. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:47.6, 29th place; and Jesse Schiffman finished in 20:57.2, 32nd place.

GOA won all their dual meets that day:

GOA 15, Barringer 50.

GOA 15, East Side 50.

GOA 15, Newark Collegiate 40.

GOA 15, West Caldwell Tech 40.

Barringer and East Side had only four runners each. Newark Collegiate and West Caldwell Tech had five and six finishers.

The SEC championships are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.