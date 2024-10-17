Golda Och Academy boys cross-country finishes SEC dual-meet season at 9-3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Ari Jacobs led the Roadrunners in 14th place out of 71 runners with a time of 19 minutes,48.7 seconds. Jesse Schiffman finished 18th in 20:05.2. Alex Lefkowitz was 28th in 20:51.7. Matan Greenman placed 43rd with a 22:23.3 time. Matthew Simon finished 51st in 23:53.9. Jackson Meirzon placed 55th with a 24:32.7 time.

The GOA boys lost to East Orange Campus 19-40, but won versus Eagle Academy, which had no runners, 15-50 and defeated West Essex 28-29.

GOA finished the SEC–Liberty Division dual-meet season at 9-3.

On the girls side, GOA’s Maya Suskauer competed in the SEC–Colonial Division race and placed 24th out of 46 runners in 27:18.7.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano