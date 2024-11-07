Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team compete at NJISAA Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed at the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association Championships at Blair Academy in Blairstown (Warren County) on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The GOA Roadrunners finished eighth out of nine schools with 208 points. Princeton Day School was first with 42 points.

Ari Jacobs led the Roadrunners in 30th place out of 63 runners in 20 minutes, 13 seconds. Jesse Schiffman was 32nd in 20:15. Caleb Lebeau finished 45th in 21:53. Alex Lefkowitz placed 48th with a 21:59 time. Matan Greenman ran 23:55 in 53rd place. Jackson Meirzon placed 56th in 24:16 and Matt Simon ran 24:35 to finish 57th.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

GOA runners compete at NJISAA Championships