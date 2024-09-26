Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team enjoys wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Jesse Schiffman placed 22nd of 59 runners in 20 minutes, 31.9 seconds. Ari Jacobs placed 25th in 20:43.4. Alex Lefkowitz finished 38th in 22:19.1. Caleb Lebeau ran 22:48.2 in 40th place. Matthew Simon placed 51st with a 24:34.4 time. Jude Ornstein ran 26:05.3 in 54th place.

The GOA Roadrunners competed against East Side of Newark, which had one runner; University High School; Irvington and Payne Tech. The latter two schools had no runners. GOA defeated East Side, 15-50, and beat University, 23-33. A 15-50 score applies when a school has no runners versus a school with five or more runners. Thus, GOA should have won four dual meets, two by forfeit.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano