Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team enjoys wins in final Super Essex Conference dual meet week

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference final dual meet week on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Branch Brook Park, Newark. The boys won four dual meets beating Barringer, 15-50; East Side, 23-35; Newark Collegiate, 21-37; and West Caldwell Tech, 15-50. Barringer and WCT only had one runner each.

Jesse Schiffman ran 21 minutes, 01.8 seconds in 41st place of 86 runners. Alex Lefkowitz ran 21:10.9 in 43rd place.

GOA’s Maya Suskauer ran 24:19.5 in 19th place of 56 finishers in the girls race.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Golda Och Academy competes on Tuesday, Oct. 3