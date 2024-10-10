Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team notches more wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division duals on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Ari Jacobs led Golda Och Academy in 15th place out of 71 runners in 19 minutes, 57.1 seconds, while Jesse Schiffman finished in 16th place in 19:59.2. Alex Lefkowitz ran a 21:24.7 time in 30th place. Matan Greenman ran 22:50.0 to finish 43rd. Matthew Simon placed 47th in 23:13.5. Jude Ornstein ran 25:30.1 for 54th place.

GOA won versus Cedar Grove, which only had three runners, by a score of 15-50, but lost to James Caldwell HS, 21-38 and Technology, of Newark, 19-38.

The Roadrunners’ SEC dual-meet record is seven wins with two losses.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano