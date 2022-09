This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competes in the second Super Essex Conference meet of the season on Sept. 20 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

GOA defeated Science Park and Newark Technology.

Daniel Schiffman placed 21st in 20:00.8; Alex Lefkowitz finished 29th in 20:37.5; and Jesse Schiffman placed 31st in 20:42.3 to lead the GOA Roadrunners.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.