Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team sweeps week 3 Super Essex Conferencedual meets

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Branch Brook Park in Newark in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference dual meet. The Roadrunners won three dual meets with 15-50 scores versus Bard, Shabazz and West Side. None of the latter three schools had runners in GOA’s varsity race.

Golda Och Academy’s Jesse Schiffman, right, led the Roadrunners in 20 minutes, 35.9 seconds, placing 23rd of 74 runners, while teammate Alex Lefkowitz, left, ran 20:36.8 and placed 25th.

Avi Tobin was the third finisher for Golda Och Academy in 22:52.3 to place 53rd.

Maya Suskauer ran 23:48.0 and finished 12th of 45 runners. She broke her own GOA girls course record, 24:37.1, which she set on Sept. 19.

