NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys and girls cross-country teams began its season on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

The Golda Och Academy boys team won against Newark Lab, 15-42, and also won against Central, North Star Academy and Weequahic by 15-50 scores.

Jesse Schiffman finished 28th of 52 runners in 22 minutes 09.2 seconds. Avi Tobin placed 40th in 24:15.4 and Max Lefkowitz placed 43rd in 24:26.4.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano