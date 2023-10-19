Golda Och Academy cross-country competes at Super Essex Conference Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy cross-country teams competed at the Super Essex Conference Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

GOA ran in the Colonial Division. For the boys, East Side High School of Newark won the Colonial Division title with 34 points, Golda Och Academy scored 40 points, North Star Academy had 68 points and Newark Tech scored 72 points. The top 10 individual finishers earned a medal.

Jesse Schiffman placed fourth out of 49 boys in 20:40.7 to lead all GOA Roadrunners. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:50.0 in fifth place; Avi Tobin, finished 10th in 22:51.3; and Max Lefkowitz ran 23:59.1 to finish 16th.

On the girls side, Maya Suskauer finished first out of 23 girls in 24 minutes, 01.85 seconds, becoming the second GOA girl to be an individual Colonial Division champion.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

