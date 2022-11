Connect on Linked in

Daniel Schiffman, right, runs at the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Prep State Championships.

Golda Och Academy's Joey Askin competes at the state prep championships.

WEST ORANGE, NJ —The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team featured six runners who received all–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Joseph Askin, Ari Jacobs, Alex Lefkowitz, and brothers Daniel and Jesse Schiffman made the first team; Daniel Shapiro received honorable mention.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano