Golda Och Academy cross-country team defeats Newark Tech

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy cross-country teams compete in week 2 of the Super Essex Conference dual-meet series on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The boys team defeated Newark Tech, 15-50, as Tech only had three runners.

Jesse Schiffman led the Roadrunners in 20 minutes, 57.2 seconds, 32nd of 60 runners.

GOA’s Alex Lefkowitz finishes in 21:23.4 in 37th place.

Ari Jacobs ran 21 minutes,26.7 seconds in 38th place.

Maya Suskauer ran a 24:37.1 to place 13th of 34 runners. She set a girls’ school course record. The former girls’ school course record was 24:59 set in 2014 by Jessica Antiles.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Golda Och Academy competes in week 2 of SEC dual-meet series at Branch Brook Park in Newark.