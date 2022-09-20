Golda Och Academy cross-country team notches wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference meet at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the first of four weeks with dual-meet competitions. Golda Och Academy won both of its dual meets, beating Newark Central and Weequahic by 15-50 scores; the two opposing schools did not have any runners in the race.

Daniel Schiffman was the Roadrunners’ first finisher, in 20:25.9, placing 15th overall.

Alex Lefkowitz was the team’s second finisher, in 20:43.8, placing 18th overall, and Jesse Schiffman was in 19th place at 20:49.9.

GOA’s two opponents at the meet were Newark Central and Weequahic, but there were overall results as well. Newark Academy was first with 31 points, Livingston had 34, Verona had 114 for third place, GOA had 114 for fourth (sixth runner tie-breaker went for Verona), Glen Ridge had 116, Cedar Grove had 140 and Eagle Academy of Newark had 200.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.