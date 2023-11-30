Golda Och Academy fall athletes receive Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.
The following are the Golda Och Academy honorees for girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball.
BOYS SOCCER
Independence Division:
- First team: sophomore Joshua Berelowitz.
- Second team: sophomore Ashton Weiss and junior Brandon Sternthal.
- Honorable mention: senior Noah Hazan.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: juniors Aly Biloon and Cayla McKay.
- Second team: senior Talia Perlstein and junior Marissa Jacobs.
- Honorable mention: freshman Morgan Sternthal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Colonial Division:
- Second team: junior Mia Schwartz and senior Peri Newman.
- Honorable mention: senior Giselle Weiss.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Freedom Division:
- First team: seniors Aliza Bieber and Rebecca Altman.
- Honorable mention: senior Maya Taylor-Prince.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Colonial Division:
Boys
- First team: juniors Jesse Schiffman and Alex Lefkowitz, and senior Avi Tobin.
- Second team: freshman Max Lefkowitz and sophomore Gabe Hirsh.
- Honorable mention: junior Shayne Cytrynbaum.
Girls
- First team: sophomore Maya Suskauer.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano