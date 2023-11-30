Golda Och Academy fall athletes receive Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the Golda Och Academy honorees for girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball. 

BOYS SOCCER

Independence Division:

  • First team: sophomore Joshua Berelowitz.
  • Second team: sophomore Ashton Weiss and junior Brandon Sternthal. 
  • Honorable mention: senior Noah Hazan.

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

  • First team: juniors Aly Biloon and Cayla McKay.
  • Second team: senior Talia Perlstein and junior Marissa Jacobs.
  • Honorable mention: freshman Morgan Sternthal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division:

  • Second team: junior Mia Schwartz and senior Peri Newman.
  • Honorable mention: senior Giselle Weiss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Freedom Division:

  • First team: seniors Aliza Bieber and Rebecca Altman.
  • Honorable mention: senior Maya Taylor-Prince.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Colonial Division:

Boys

  • First team: juniors Jesse Schiffman and Alex Lefkowitz, and senior Avi Tobin.
  • Second team: freshman Max Lefkowitz and sophomore Gabe Hirsh.
  • Honorable mention: junior Shayne Cytrynbaum.

Girls

  • First team: sophomore Maya Suskauer.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

  

