Golda Och Academy fall athletes receive Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the Golda Och Academy honorees for girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball.

BOYS SOCCER

Independence Division:

First team: sophomore Joshua Berelowitz.

Second team: sophomore Ashton Weiss and junior Brandon Sternthal.

Honorable mention: senior Noah Hazan.

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

First team: juniors Aly Biloon and Cayla McKay.

Second team: senior Talia Perlstein and junior Marissa Jacobs.

Honorable mention: freshman Morgan Sternthal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division:

Second team: junior Mia Schwartz and senior Peri Newman.

Honorable mention: senior Giselle Weiss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Freedom Division:

First team: seniors Aliza Bieber and Rebecca Altman.

Honorable mention: senior Maya Taylor-Prince.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Colonial Division:

Boys

First team: juniors Jesse Schiffman and Alex Lefkowitz, and senior Avi Tobin.

Second team: freshman Max Lefkowitz and sophomore Gabe Hirsh.

Honorable mention: junior Shayne Cytrynbaum.

Girls

First team: sophomore Maya Suskauer.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano