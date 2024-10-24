Golda Och Academy runners take 4th at SEC meet, Suskauer finishes fourth in girls race

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ —The Golda Och Academy varsity boys cross-country team raced in the Super Essex Championships Liberty Division on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. They scored 122 points for fourth place out of 13 schools. East Orange Campus edged Caldwell HS, 56-57, for the Liberty Division title.

Ari Jacobs led the Roadrunners in 19 minutes, 53.94 seconds for 11th place out of 80 runners. Jesse Schiffman was 12th in 19:55.67. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:44.42 for 22nd place. Matan Greenman finished in 29th place with a 21:38.19 time. Matt Simon ran 23:08.98 to finish 53rd. Jackson Meirzon was 59th in 23:48.76. Jude Ornstein ran a 27:13.54 time to place 71st. The first five runners for each team partake in the team scoring process.

In the SEC girls Colonial Division, Golda Och Academy’s Maya Suskauer finished fourth out of 29 runners with a time of 25:57.17. The top 10 finishers in each varsity race qualified for a medal.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano