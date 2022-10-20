Golda Och boys cross-country wins SEC–Colonial Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

The GOA Roadrunners scored 25 points. Malcolm X Shabazz was second with 60 points; Science Park had 86; Newark Technology had 94; East Side, 98; and Barringer, 119.

Daniel Schiffman ran 19:24.9 to finish in second place. Jesse Schiffman ran 20:27.4 for fourth place. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:47.6 and finished in fifth place; Joey Askin ran 21:08.9 for sixth place; Ari Jacobs ran 21:38 to place eighth; and Daniel Shapiro ran 28:34.3 for 36th place. There were 48 total finishers. The first five finishers for each team partake in the scoring. The first five GOA finishers placed in the top eight and all earned a medal.

GOA finished with an 8-0 dual-meet record this season.