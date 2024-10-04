Golda Och runners post wins in Super Essex duals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team competed in the second week of the Super Essex Conference dual meet competition on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Branch Brook Park, Newark. GOA defeated both Belleville, 20-35; and Glen Ridge, 25-32.

Senior Ari Jacobs led the Roadrunners in 20th place out of 59 runners in 19 minutes, 54.5 seconds. Senior Jesse Schiffman ran 20:08.2 to finish 22nd. Senior Alex Lefkowitz ran a 21:47.9 time in 28th place. Sophomore Caleb Lebeau ran 22:04.2 in 32nd place. Sophomore Jackson Meirzon finished 48th with a 25:02.1 time. Senior Matt Simon was 49th in 25:05.2. Sophomore Jude Ornstein was 53rd in 25:42.9.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano