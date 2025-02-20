Graeme George sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy boys swim team this winter

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — West Orange resident Graeme George is a veteran, senior member of the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys swimming team that had a 3-7 dual-meet season.

George helped lead the way in a late regular-season 99-64 victory over Morristown-Beard on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as he was a member of the Cougars’ first-place 200-yard freestyle relay team (1 minute, 41.95 seconds) and placed third in the 100-backstroke. He was also part of a 200 medley relay unit that placed third and he also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle.

