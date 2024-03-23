Guerrero makes wrestling history for New Jersey City University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — No Limit Martial Arts is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the history of its women’s wrestling program.

On Saturday, March 9, at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Ia., West Orange native Sandy Guerrero now holds a three-time All-American wrestler status. She is the senior captain of the No. 9-ranked New Jersey City University women’s wrestling program, run by coach Barry Hart.

Guerrero triumphed at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship, claiming the national title at 191 pounds. This victory marks the first individual national champion in the women’s wrestling program at NJCU and the first for New Jersey.

Guerrero’s journey to the championship was nothing short of spectacular. She began her weekend with three consecutive victories by fall, propelling her into the semifinals with unmatched momentum. In a decisive match against Alexa Garcia of No. 3-ranked King University, Guerrero emerged victorious with an 8-1 decision.

Guerrero faced off in the finals against No. 3-ranked Jaycee Foeller of the University of Iowa, in the championship match in front of a stadium full of Iowa fans. Guerrero showcased her resilience and skill, executing a flawless takedown. She then completed her victory with a pin at 2 minutes, 22 seconds, securing her place as the 191-pound national champion.

Guerrero also was awarded the Outstanding Wrestler Award, which is voted by all participating university wrestling coaches at the national level. This is a very impressive award to attain, out of 240 wrestlers who competed.

Guerrero concludes this season with a program-record of 29 victories, including nine wins by fall and a program-record nine wins by technical fall. She also stands as NJCU’s all-time leader in career victories (63), solidifying her legacy within the program.

In addition to this amazing accomplishment. Guerrero’s other accolades include:

The only wrestler to have won the New Jersey State Wrestling Championship from West Orange in her senior year of high school in 2020, male or female.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Purple belt, who has been teaching kids since her early teens at No Limit Martial Arts in West Orange.

Member of the USA Sambo National Team, holding a national championship title for the USA in Sambo.

2023 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Gi World Bronze Medalist.

First woman in New Jersey to commit to a New Jersey University wrestling program.

West Orange, the state of New Jersey, NJCU, family, friends and students extend their congratulations to Guerrero on her historic achievement and exemplary representation of New Jersey grit. Her dedication, perseverance and leadership, on and off the mat, have been instrumental in her success and the elevation of women’s wrestling on the national stage. Guerrero was to be honored at the West Orange Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 18, at Liberty Middle School.

Here is a video of Guerrero. Click on the link:

Photos and Video Courtesy of Claudia Guerrero