Head coach and West Orange resident Tim White guides Montclair Kimberley Academy girls track-and-field team to banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Tim White, the head track and field coach at Montclair Kimberley Academy, had a fine spring season guiding the MKA girls to both the state prep B-Division team championship and the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title.

On the boys side, White helped direct one of the state’s top track-and-field performers, Yale University-bound senior Isiah Udofia of Montclair, who had a superb 2022 season highlighted by winning four gold medals in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public B championships at Middletown North High School on June 10-11.

The Yale University-bound scholar-athlete became just the seventh male track performer in New Jersey high school history to win four events in the group championships. He also set four new personal and school records as he placed first in the triple jump (45 feet, 6 ¼ inches), the long jump (23-4 ¼ ), 100-meter dash (10.77 seconds) and 200-meter dash (21.84).

“Isiah has had another great season,” said White. “He has had by far his best season in terms of jumping. He had the top triple jump in the county and ranked No. 5 in New Jersey heading into the state championship meets.”

Photos Courtesy of MKA Athletics.