Jake Jeffay is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This week, the West Orange High School Sports Media Association proudly introduces its Scholar Athlete of the Week, senior Jake Jeffay.

“Jake has made a lasting impression on the West Orange community, both on and off the football field,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA. “For the past three years, he’s been a standout player, and this season, he’s one of the seniors proudly wearing the captain’s badge. His dedication, discipline and grit have been pivotal in the team’s success, and his name is synonymous with excellence on the football field. Jake’s future in football is bright, and it’s a story we can’t wait to see unfold.

“Jake’s achievements are not confined to the gridiron. With an impressive 3.7 GPA, he’s proved himself as much a star in academics as in sports. Balancing the demands of football with the rigors of school is no easy feat, but Jake makes it seem like a walk in the park.

“Beyond his athletic and academic feats, Jake’s commitment to the community is truly admirable. He’s been seen volunteering at PAL youth football camps, shaping the next generation of athletes and leaders. During the holiday season, he dedicated his time to participating in food deliveries to the Holy Trinity Food Pantry, showing us the power of giving back. His actions are a testament to his character, proving that success is best when shared.

“While the choice of college is still in the works, one thing is clear: Jake’s football journey is far from over. With plans to major in business management, he’s setting the stage for a bright and promising future. Whether it’s on the football field or in the boardroom, there’s no doubt that Jake’s determination and leadership will continue to shine through.

“Congratulations, Jake! Your dedication, leadership and exceptional achievements make you a true role model for your peers and an inspiration for the entire West Orange community. You’ve shown us that, with passion, hard work and a heart for giving, the sky’s the limit. We eagerly await the next chapters in your incredible journey, both on and off the field.”

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS Sports Media Association