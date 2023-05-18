Jesse Makachi is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association is thrilled to announce its latest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jesse Makachi.

“Jesse’s exceptional achievements in both academics and athletics are truly remarkable,” according to a statement by the WOHSSMA. “As a two-year varsity player in volleyball and basketball, Jesse has demonstrated his dedication and commitment to sports. In addition to excelling in sports, Jesse also maintains a 3.54 GPA (grade-point average), which is a testament to his academic discipline and hard work.

“But Jesse’s accomplishments do not stop there. Beyond sports and academics, Jesse is actively involved in the Music Honors Society as a Choir Liaison, where he shares his passion for music with fellow students. Jesse also serves as a member of the Student Forerunner Ministry, a youth church group that helps to strengthen the faith of young people in their community. Jesse’s commitment to his community and personal growth is truly inspiring. After graduation, Jesse will be attending Rutgers New Brunswick to pursue a major in communications. Jesse’s achievements are a true inspiration to all those who strive to balance both academic and athletic pursuits while making a positive impact on their community. Congratulations Jesse!”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association