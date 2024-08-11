John Svec named new Seton Hall Prep lacrosse head coach

WEST ORANGE — Seton Hall Prep is excited to announce the appointment of John Svec as the new head lacrosse coach. With an impressive 22 years of head and assistant coaching experience at four NCAA Division I institutions, Svec brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to SHP’s esteemed program.

“John Svec is a tremendous addition to our department and school,” said Larry Baggitt, SHP athletic director. “His extensive background in coaching, combined with his exceptional knowledge of player development and game strategy, will be instrumental in guiding our student-athletes to incredible success. During the interview process, Coach Svec spoke extensively about his values and commitment to family, which we feel perfectly aligns with the mission of The Prep.”

As defensive coordinator at Brown University from 2018 to 2024, Svec’s highlights include leading the Bears to an Ivy League title in 2022 and a No. 5 overall national ranking, in addition to a plethora of All-American and All-Ivy league selections.

Prior to leading Brown’s defense, Svec was head coach of Siena College (2011-18), assistant coach at Hobart College (2008-11) and assistant coach at University at Albany (2001-08).

As a player, he was a four-time NCAA tournament participant with Loyola College, including a national semifinals run in 1998.

“I would like to thank SHP President Msgr. (Michael E.) Kelly, Headmaster Michael G. Gallo, Athletic Director Larry Baggitt and the search committee for this opportunity,” said Svec. “My family and I are excited to be joining the Seton Hall Prep family. I look forward to taking part in SHP’s mission of guiding our students in becoming men of character and working with one of the premier high school lacrosse programs in the country.”

“John brings an immense pedigree to our already ascending lacrosse program,” said Gallo, an SHP graduate, Class of 1979. “Coach Svec’s experience in leading college athletes at the Division I level will surely benefit our student-athletes as they seek to become the best versions of themselves in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.”

Svec comes to the Garden State with his wife, Lindsey, a former head women’s lacrosse coach at the University at Albany and team captain and member of Canadian National Women’s Lacrosse team, and their sons, Luke, 8, and Jacob, 6.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics