KC Campbell leads Seton Hall Prep bowling team at Bayshore Holiday Classic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team traveled to the Bayshore Holiday Classic at AMF Strathmore Lanes in Aberdeen last Wednesday, Dec. 28. The classic was hosted by Matawan and Keyport High schools.

The Pirates placed fourth in the team competition with a score of 2,693.

Junior KC Campbell took the individual title, rolling a 234 and then a 237. Senior Luca Rispoli had a high game of 226.

Seton Hall will resume its schedule on Jan. 5 against Caldwell. They lead the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 36-6 record.