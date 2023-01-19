KC Campbell leads way as Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 9-0 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had another great week. The Pirates defeated West Orange High School 7-0 and West Caldwell Tech 7-0 to raise their record to 9-0 on the season.

The high games against West Orange were sophomore Nicholas Dragone with 240, junior KC Campbell with 213, and seniors Matthew Prout and John Cirelli both with 200.

Against West Caldwell Tech the high games were Campbell, 262, 204, 225, and Dragone, 204, 244.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Pirates traveled to Bowlero North Brunswick to participate in the 40th annual Central Jersey Winter Classic. Campbell bowled a very good series of 214, 279, and 217. Junior Desmond Cavanaugh had a high game of 216. More than 200 boys competed, and Campbell bowled the second highest game in the tournament, 279.

Following the tournament, SHP head coach Mike Smircich said, “It was great to watch KC bowl next to his lifelong buddies from St. Joseph (Metuchen). It is not every day you get to watch the three top bowlers in the state compete right next to one another. KC is an unbelievable competitor. He feels no pressure and always rises to the occasion.”