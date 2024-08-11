Kiley Capstraw’s journey of personal growth and balance

WEST ORANGE, NJ — When Kiley Capstraw graduated from West Orange High School in 2022, she had already made a name for herself, both on and off the court. Now a standout player for Yale University’s Division I women’s basketball team, Capstraw’s journey underscores the importance of balancing mental health with the demands of high-level athletics.

This summer, Capstraw took a well-deserved break from her rigorous training schedule to spend time in London and Europe with friends and family, a decision that has enriched her life and prepared her for the upcoming season in ways she never imagined.

West Orange roots and academic excellence

Capstraw’s journey began at Mount Pleasant Elementary School and continued through Liberty Middle School before she graduated from WOHS. A straight-A student and a member of the National Honor Society, she was deeply involved in extracurricular activities.

She served as the managing editor of The Pioneer Newspaper, a Mountaineer

Mentor, a teen pep educator, and a participant in the Daughters of Israel program. She also volunteered for the NJ Belles.

On the court, Capstraw’s accolades include being named the Star-Ledger/NJ.com’s Super Essex Conference Player of the Year, D1 Media Pro Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Sideline Chatter SEC Player of the Year, and a McDonald’s All-American Games nominee, to name a few. She was a five-time Rookie of the Week in the Ivy League, solidifying her reputation as a top-tier athlete.

Embracing balance and growth

This summer, Capstraw stepped away from the court and embarked on a journey of personal growth. “I made sure that if I wasn’t on the court, I was preparing my mind for the upcoming season,” she said.

Capstraw utilized meditation and visualization techniques to stay mentally sharp.

Her time in London taught her valuable lessons about herself. “I learned that I am capable of branching out and being uncomfortable. Being uncomfortable in a foreign area is the only way that you are going to grow.”

Navigating through a foreign country on her own was a transformative experience for her. She developed patience and communication skills, while dealing with different lifestyles, habits and languages. Capstraw believes it’s crucial for athletes to take time off and recharge. “It’s important for athletes to separate themselves from their sport and remember the value of the people around you and make sure to spend time with them.”

Summer highlights and memorable moments

Capstraw’s summer in London was filled with memorable moments. “I loved seeing ‘Big Ben’ and going to Borough Market,” she said. “Before I was overseas, I was a ‘picky’ eater, but coming back from Europe, I am willing to try new foods and branch out. I give all of that credit to Borough Market Free Samples!”

A particularly memorable moment for Capstraw was seeing the Eiffel Tower in Paris. “I literally gasped so loud when I saw it and started crying because I couldn’t believe I was standing in front of the Eiffel Tower!”

Spending time with friends and family added another layer to her experience. Traveling with two of her teammates strengthened their bond. “We motivated each other to work out each day, go harder in the weight room, and be sure to get our conditioning work in. We were able to make memories 3,500 miles away from campus and off of a basketball court!”

Preparation for the upcoming season

Capstraw feels that her summer break has set her up for success in the upcoming basketball season. “I have really taken pride in my overall health,” she said. “Not just in what I eat, but in the vitamins and supplements I am using, as well as recovery tactics. I am into meditating and have really enjoyed journaling the past few months.”

She discovered new hobbies in London that she believes will benefit her as an athlete. “I ran a lot while I was in London! I liked going through the parks and

fancy neighborhoods.”

Advice for rising student-athletes

Capstraw’s advice for rising student-athletes is straightforward: “Put your head down and work! Set goals for yourself and push yourself to limits that you may not think are achievable. Don’t be afraid to try new things and always ask questions.” To maintain a healthy balance between sports commitments and personal lives, she recommends scheduling. “Make sure you write down all that you have for the day or use Google Calendar and complete anything that is high priority. Then block off a period of time that is open for ‘fun time.’ “

Capstraw’s journey is a testament to the power of balance and personal growth. As she prepares for another season with the Yale Bulldogs, her summer break in London has equipped her with invaluable experiences and insights, making her ready to take on new challenges, both on and off the court.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association