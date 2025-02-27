Led by West Orange freshman Braeden Dawes, Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team has bright future

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — West Orange resident Braeden Dawes is one of the impact freshmen on the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team this season, boosting the hopes of a bright future for the reloading Cougar hoopsters.

Dawes entered recent action averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as an all-around contributor in the MKA backcourt where he is joined by another freshman prospect, Carter Convey of Glen Ridge (six points per game).

Freshman forward Roberto ‘RJ’ Michel, of East Orange, has also had a strong impact in the Cougars’ improved play, while averaging 8.5 points and four rebounds a game.

MKA entered its Wednesday, Feb. 19, game at Glen Ridge in the midst of a two-game winning streak and a 6-13 overall record and 3-9 in the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division. The Cougars defeated both Barringer, 58-54, Friday, Feb. 14, and West Essex, 76-62, Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Dawes comes from great athletic genes. His mom, Kristen Klank Dawes, is a former three-sport standout (field hockey, basketball and lacrosse) at MKA, a former girls lacrosse coach at Kent Place and a high school lacrosse official. She was recently named as the new head girls lacrosse coach at MKA. Braeden’s grandfather is the late, great MKA boys lacrosse coach, Noll Klank.

“Braeden has been a great addition to our team, as have the other freshmen,” said veteran MKA coach Tony Jones. “He has a tremendous basketball IQ, has great court vision and is also a solid defender.

“We have high hopes for a bright future for him, Carter and RJ, as our freshmen influence on the program this season has been a big plus for us now and moving forward.”

